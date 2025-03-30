news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Security
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 292 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
292.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Wrapping Up Season of KDE'25 [Ed: Outsourcing the report to proprietary software of Microsoft. Classy.]
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget tweaks
I'm running Easy Daedalus 6.6.5, and used PKGget to install SeaMonkey PET package. PKGget only offered to download the PET from ibiblio or nluug repositories.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Late March infra bits 2025
Another week, another saturday blog post.
Mass updates/reboots
We did another mass update/reboot cycle. We try and do these every so often, as the fedora release schedule permits. We usually do all our staging hosts on a monday, on tuesday a bunch of hosts that we can reboot without anyone really noticing (ie, we have HA/failover/other paths or the service is just something that we consume, like backups), and finally on wednsday we do everything else (hosts that do cause outages).
Things went pretty smoothly this time, I had several folks helping out this time and thats really nice. I have done them all by myself, but it takes a while. We also fixed a number of minor issues with hosts: serial consoles not working right and nbde not running correctly and also zabbix users being setup correctly locally. There was also a hosted server where reverse dns was wrong, causing ansible to have the wrong fqdn and messing up our update/reboot playbook. Thanks James, Greg and Pedro!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 134
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 134 release cycle.
Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla: [...]
Education
Ish Sookun ☛ Laravel Moris March Meetup
Recently, the PHP community in Mauritius saw a revival thanks to the Laravel developers on the island. Laravel Moris has been active since a while now and the organisers are doing a great job at pulling together the PHP flock that has been working in silo for a long while.
Programming/Development
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Framework Aims To Keep Tidbyt Afloat
We recently got a note in the tips line from [Tavis Gustafson], who is one of the developers of Tronbyt — a replacement firmware and self-hosted backend that breaks the Tidbyt smart display free from its cloud dependency. When they started the project, [Tavis] says the intent was simply to let privacy-minded users keep their data within the local network, which was itself a goal worthy enough to be featured on these pages.
