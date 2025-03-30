today's leftovers

Another week, another saturday blog post.

Mass updates/reboots

We did another mass update/reboot cycle. We try and do these every so often, as the fedora release schedule permits. We usually do all our staging hosts on a monday, on tuesday a bunch of hosts that we can reboot without anyone really noticing (ie, we have HA/failover/other paths or the service is just something that we consume, like backups), and finally on wednsday we do everything else (hosts that do cause outages).

Things went pretty smoothly this time, I had several folks helping out this time and thats really nice. I have done them all by myself, but it takes a while. We also fixed a number of minor issues with hosts: serial consoles not working right and nbde not running correctly and also zabbix users being setup correctly locally. There was also a hosted server where reverse dns was wrong, causing ansible to have the wrong fqdn and messing up our update/reboot playbook. Thanks James, Greg and Pedro!