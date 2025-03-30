today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

All About Peering: What It Is, How It’s Done, and Why We Need It

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Microchip PolarFire-Powered TinyBeast FPGA Delivers Real-Time Performance with DDR4 and PCIe

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

M5Stack Expands Offline LLM Lineup with Ethernet-Enabled Kit

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

9to5Linux

Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

news

today's leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
as usual
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and related views
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
a few picks from Canonical/Ubuntu
A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager
Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Confessions of a hardcore tiler
This post is written from the perspective of a niri user, but large parts of it apply to other tiling window managers aswell
Distro War: Choosing the Best Linux Distribution
Linux is an open source operating system that offers a variety of distributions (distros) to suit different user needs
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGA, and More
hardware picks
Videos: This Week in Linux and how to use the Sed command
new ones
Benchmark Anything With This Powerful Linux Tool
If you need to know how fast it runs, Hyperfine will tell you
HP Printer Driver HPLIP 3.25.2 Added Ubuntu 24.04 & New Printers Support | UbuntuHandbook
new 3.25.2 version last week
DeaDBeef Music Player 1.10.0 Released with FFmpeg 7.0 & EAC3 Support
The new release add support for FFmpeg 7, so it builds in recent GNU/Linux Distributions (e.g, Ubuntu 24.10 and Fedora 41) without patch
Check Out Debian, the ’Mother of All Linux Distributions’
The Debian project was founded in August 1993 as an effort to create a truly open Linux distribution
Theora 1.2.0 released
a final 1.2.0 release of theora was wrapped up today
GNU patch 2.8 released
I am pleased to announce the release of GNU patch 2.8
today's howtos
not many, but it's Sunday
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.5 released
Version 6.6.4 was released on March 11
Android Leftovers
Galaxy S25 benchmarked running Android 16 (One UI 8.0)!
Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes
Shotcut 25.03 video editor adds filter overlays, new video modes
New to Linux? Focus on the Desktop Environment, Not the Distro
When you're new to Linux, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of distributions (distros) available
Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support
The Luckfox Pico-SDK is primarily developed and tested on the Ubuntu LTS system, with a focus on supporting the Ubuntu 22.04 version
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.13.9, Linux 6.12.21, Linux 6.6.85, and Linux 6.1.132
I'm announcing the release of the 6.13.9 kernel
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
only 2 this Sunday
Security and More
Security leftovers mostly
Linux Devices/Embedded Leftovers
hardware picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features
Shotcut 25.03 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows written in Qt.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Hardware/Modding: M5Stack, Acorn, and Raspberry Pi
some hardware leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news and more
today's howtos
today's second batch
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
Linux 6.14 Released
original and LWN
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
How artifacts are signed in Fedora
For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers
Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release
Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8
Android Leftovers
10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone
LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship
The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon
Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support
Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity
Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux
4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC
My primary gaming PC runs Linux
Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers
Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too
against proof of waste
As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website
Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen
Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out
today's leftovers
5 misc. stories
"Free" filing should be free as in freedom
A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)
from the past week
Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution
The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable
Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long
Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone
GNOME: #193 Image Loading
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)
Some PCLOS news
today's howtos
many howtos
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals
by Paul Arnote (parnote)
On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments
deepin 25 Alpha Released
deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment
today's leftovers
Linux, GNU, and Free software
Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0
two new releases
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Events and 'Follow the Money'
3 examples for now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
hardware picks
BSD: powerd++ not always saving power, BSD Now has new episode
BSD leftovers
Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM
Some IBM leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security news and more
today's howtos
many howtos
Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.3 as the third installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.
Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025
powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025
Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics
Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way
GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025
GNOME news
Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"
Proton VPN bundled
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members
USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...
Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out
Release of ReactOS 0.4.15
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More
hardware-centric stories
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend
Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!
Want Linux to feel like Windows
These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs
If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it
air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications
This is free and open source software
Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
today's leftovers
IBM layoffs and more
Security Leftovers
and Debian stuff
Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11
two new releases
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles