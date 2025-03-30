news
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14
Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.
This release also introduces a new package called cachyos-samba-settings to help users configure and set up Samba support on CachyOS, re-enables the GSP Firmware for the closed-source NVIDIA kernel module, and adds support for the “ASUS Armoury” driver used by the ROG Ally and other devices for fan and power management.