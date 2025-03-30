news
Confessions of a hardcore tiler
I came across Xah Lee’s Why Tiling Window Manager Sucks, and while it is old and ancient, it is also very wrong, and has been wrong on many points even when written. While I agree that the tiling style is not for everybody, that is a subjective matter, while Xah tries to paint it otherwise. Now, I’m not an expert on ergonomics, nor on user experience, but I’ve been a fan of tiling window managers for over two decades now (with varying success), so let me tell you about my experience!
This post is written from the perspective of a niri user, but large parts of it apply to other tiling window managers aswell.