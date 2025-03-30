Security and More

In phishing and in malspam, as in any other field, one can see certain trends develop over time. For obvious reasons, most threat actors like to use techniques and approaches that are novel and, thus, more effective. This commonly leads to adoption of the same techniques and technologies by multiple threat actors at the same time, which applies even to the use of the same phishing kits. Still, the same kit may end up looking completely different in the hands of different actors, as the following example shows.