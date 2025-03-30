news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Unicorn Media ☛ FOSS Force Mostly Open Tech News Quiz – March 28, 2025
Did you have time to keep up with the news this week? Here’s your chance to brag… or not. This week there are 11 questions. Good luck!
FSF
Free Software may not be communist, but it allows us to get organized
My beginnings in politics originated in free software activism. We were grouped in a kind of cellular organization to study everything related to a distribution of the GNU/Linux operating system and then we went on to develop initiatives to attract new activists and thus expand the use of free technologies.
Licensing / Legal
Heather J Meeker ☛ AI Could Be Your Next Team for Clean Room Development [Ed: Microsofter shilling slop instead of code (slop 'code' is also a legal risk, this is now solving issues but creating new ones)]
Clean room developments are necessary when a developer wants to “cleanse” the intellectual property burden of third party software. The need arises when third party software is provided under unacceptable license terms, or not licensed at all.
