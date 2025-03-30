news
Linux Devices/Embedded Leftovers
ARC ☛ PTC to Launch Kepware Edge to Support Scalable, Linux-Based Industrial Connectivity
PTC announced the upcoming availability of Kepware Edge, a new Linux-based industrial communications platform designed to help modernize legacy architectures and accelerate industrial connectivity deployment. Part of the Kepware suite, the platform is intended to support data-driven operations with AI and automation while helping to improve scalability, security, and maintainability.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 314: It’s Pi, But Also PCBs In Living Color And Ultrasonic Everything
It might not be Pi Day anymore, but Elliot and Dan got together for the approximately 100*Pi-th episode of the Podcast to run through the week’s coolest hacks. Ultrasound seemed to be one of the themes, with a deep dive into finding bugs with sonar as well as using sound to cut the cheese — and cakes and pies, too.
Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Pico Indicator adds LEDs to GPIO and power signals of the Raspberry Pi Pico and compatible boards
8086 Consultancy has designed a simple board called the Pico Indicator to add LEDs to the GPIO and power pins of the Raspberry Pi Pico and other boards with the same pinout. In the past, we’ve seen some educational boards like the Cytron Maker Uno RP2040 include LEDs for each GPIO that make it more visual for students, but can also help debug projects without having to connect a multimeter or oscilloscope.
CNX Software ☛ A LoRa-based Walkie-Talkie? Meet LILYGO T3-S3 MVSR LoRa voice communication kit
With its low-power, long-range capabilities, LoRa has been used for P2P and Mesh messaging with firmware like MeshTastic, but due to its limited bandwidth, we haven’t seen quite as many LoRa audio applications. This has not stopped LILYGO from designing the T3-S3 MVSR LoRa voice communication kit, integrating LoRa radio, a microphone, and a speaker to use the board as a walkie-talkie solution working over Semtech SX1262 or SX1280 RF transceiver.
CNX Software ☛ SATURN NITRO – A Microchip PIC32MK development board with Arduino Nano form factor
While Microchip regularly releases PIC32 microcontrollers and evaluation kits, we don’t see that many PIC32 development boards from third parties. The SATURN NITRO is an exception, and the Arduino Nano-inspired development board is equipped with a 120 MHz PIC32MK general-purpose and motor control 32-bit MIPS microcontroller with 256KB SRAM, 1024KB flash, and 4KB EEPROM.
CNX Software ☛ MINIX B14 1-to-4 wireless HDMI kit supports up to four Full HD displays
We’ve covered various wireless HDMI solutions over the years, such as the Xiaomi Wireless Casting Adapter or ProScreenCast SC02, but I think it’s the first time I’ve come across something like the MINIX B14 1-to-4 wireless HDMI kit with support for up to four Full HD displays. The MINIX B14 comes with a single HDMI Tx dongle and four HDMI Rx dongles to be connected to four monitors or TVs.
