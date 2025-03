news

Quoting: February/March in KDE Itinerary —

In the past two months since the last update localization of KDE Itinerary has been improved, more ticket formats are supported and work on public transport information infrastructure continued, among many other things.

In locales using imperial units Itinerary now shows distance, speed and temperature values converted to the corresponding units.