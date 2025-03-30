Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Microchip PolarFire-Powered TinyBeast FPGA Delivers Real-Time Performance with DDR4 and PCIe

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

M5Stack Expands Offline LLM Lineup with Ethernet-Enabled Kit

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

9to5Linux

CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.

Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Internet Society

All About Peering: What It Is, How It’s Done, and Why We Need It

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.  

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2025

word

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14

  
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for March 2025, featuring the latest and greatest Linux kernel, a new bootloader, and other changes.

 
Linux 6.14 Released

  
original and LWN

 
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

  
as usual

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and related views


  
 


 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (12/2025): GNOME 48 and other goodies

  
Another week, another roundup

 
Android Leftovers

  
These 3 features just made Android 16 a lot more exciting

 
5 ways Hyprland transformed how I use my Linux laptop

  
I've long used Ubuntu on my laptops, switching to Fedora KDE late last year

 
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Update Adds New Features

  
A new update to Tiling Shell, an efficient window snapping extension for GNOME Shell

 
Radxa Orion O6 Preview – Part 2: Debian 12 – What works, what doesn’t

  
I went through an unboxing and Debian 12 installation on the Radxa Orion O6 at the end of January

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Each program is published under an open source license

 
February/March in KDE Itinerary

  
In the past two months since the last update localization of KDE Itinerary has been improved

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Confessions of a hardcore tiler

  
This post is written from the perspective of a niri user, but large parts of it apply to other tiling window managers aswell

 
Distro War: Choosing the Best Linux Distribution

  
Linux is an open source operating system that offers a variety of distributions (distros) to suit different user needs

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGA, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Videos: This Week in Linux and how to use the Sed command

  
new ones

 
Benchmark Anything With This Powerful Linux Tool

  
If you need to know how fast it runs, Hyperfine will tell you

 
HP Printer Driver HPLIP 3.25.2 Added Ubuntu 24.04 & New Printers Support | UbuntuHandbook

  
new 3.25.2 version last week

 
DeaDBeef Music Player 1.10.0 Released with FFmpeg 7.0 & EAC3 Support

  
The new release add support for FFmpeg 7, so it builds in recent GNU/Linux Distributions (e.g, Ubuntu 24.10 and Fedora 41) without patch

 
Check Out Debian, the ’Mother of All Linux Distributions’

  
The Debian project was founded in August 1993 as an effort to create a truly open Linux distribution

 
Theora 1.2.0 released

  
a final 1.2.0 release of theora was wrapped up today

 
GNU patch 2.8 released

  
I am pleased to announce the release of GNU patch 2.8

 
today's howtos

  
not many, but it's Sunday

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.5 released

  
Version 6.6.4 was released on March 11

 
Android Leftovers

  
Galaxy S25 benchmarked running Android 16 (One UI 8.0)!

 
Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes

  
Shotcut 25.03 video editor adds filter overlays, new video modes

 
New to Linux? Focus on the Desktop Environment, Not the Distro

  
When you're new to Linux, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of distributions (distros) available

 
Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support

  
The Luckfox Pico-SDK is primarily developed and tested on the Ubuntu LTS system, with a focus on supporting the Ubuntu 22.04 version

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.13.9, Linux 6.12.21, Linux 6.6.85, and Linux 6.1.132

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.13.9 kernel

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
only 2 this Sunday

 
Security and More

  
Security leftovers mostly

 
Linux Devices/Embedded Leftovers

  
hardware picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

  
Shotcut 25.03 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows written in Qt.

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
a few picks from Canonical/Ubuntu

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Hardware/Modding: M5Stack, Acorn, and Raspberry Pi

  
some hardware leftovers

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news and more

 
today's howtos

  
today's second batch

 
A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager

  
Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.

 
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
How artifacts are signed in Fedora

  
For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64

 
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more

  
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers

 
Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release

  
Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8

 
Android Leftovers

  
10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone

 
LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship

  
The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem

 
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

  
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon

  
Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support

 
Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity

  
Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support

 
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

  
The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux

 
4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC

  
My primary gaming PC runs Linux

 
Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers

  
Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too

 
against proof of waste

  
As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website

 
Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen

  
Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out

 
today's leftovers

  
5 misc. stories

 
"Free" filing should be free as in freedom

  
A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)

  
from the past week

 
Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution

  
The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable

 
Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long

  
Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone

 
GNOME: #193 Image Loading

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28

 
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)

  
Some PCLOS news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals

  
by Paul Arnote (parnote)

 
On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates

  
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments

 
deepin 25 Alpha Released

  
deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment

 
today's leftovers

  
Linux, GNU, and Free software

 
Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0

  
two new releases

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Events and 'Follow the Money'

  
3 examples for now

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

  
hardware picks

 
BSD: powerd++ not always saving power, BSD Now has new episode

  
BSD leftovers

 
Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM

  
Some IBM leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news and more

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users

  
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.3 as the third installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.

 
Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025

  
powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles

 
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

  
X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025

 
Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics

  
Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way

 
GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025

  
GNOME news

 
Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"

  
Proton VPN bundled

 
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members

  
USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...

 
Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out

  
Release of ReactOS 0.4.15

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More

  
hardware-centric stories

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
mostly Windows TCO

 
openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature

  
Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend

 
Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!

  
Want Linux to feel like Windows

 
These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs

  
If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it

 
air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More

  
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
today's leftovers

  
IBM layoffs and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
and Debian stuff

 
Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11

  
two new releases

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles