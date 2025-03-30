news
Free and Open Source Software
-
5 Ways to Play Wordle on your Linux PC - LinuxLinks
The game seeks inspiration from word games like Jotto and the game show Lingo.
Wordle was purchased by the New York Times Company in 2022, but you can play the game on your computer thanks to budding Linux developers.
Here’s a few programs that let you play Wordle. We’ve included both GUI and TUI software. Each program is published under an open source license.
kpcli is a command line interface to KeePass database files - LinuxLinks
kpcli is a command line interface (interactive shell) to work with KeePass 1.x or 2.x database files.
This program was inspired by the use of “kedpm -c” combined with the need to migrate to KeePass.
This is free and open source software.
entr - Event Notify Test Runner - LinuxLinks
entr is a utility that runs arbitrary commands when files change.
This command-line tool uses kqueue or inotify to avoid polling. entr was written to facilitate rapid feedback on the command line.
This is free and open source software.
mprocs runs multiple commands in parallel - LinuxLinks
mprocs is meant to make it easier to run specific commands that you end up running repeatedly, such as compilers and test runners. This is in contrast with tmux, which is usually used to run much more long-lived processes – usually a shell – in each window/pane. Another difference is that tmux runs a server and a client, which allows the client to detach and reattach later, keeping the processes running. mprocs is meant more for finite lifetime processes that you keep re-running, but when mprocs ends, so do the processes it is running within its windows.
This is free and open source software.