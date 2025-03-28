news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Graphics Stack
-
Collabora ☛ Hololight joins the OpenXR momentum
Collabora is thrilled to see its partner, Hololight, join the Khronos Group and become an active member of the OpenXR Working Group. We are excited to support their innovative approach and rapid expansion in the XR streaming space.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM US cuts may run deeper than feared ‒ and the jobs are heading to India
Following our report last week on IBM's ongoing layoffs, current and former employees got in touch to confirm what many suspected: The US cuts run deeper than reported, and the jobs are heading to India.
IBM's own careers site numbers back that up. On January 7, 2024, Big Blue listed just 173 open positions in India. On November 23, 2024, there were 2,946 jobs available in the nation. At the time of writing, the IT titan listed 3,866 roles in India.
American jobs listed for these three periods are 192, 376, and 333, respectively, though at least among those being laid off, there's doubt those roles will be filled with job seekers in the States.
A current IBMer who won't be there much longer said that after being told to teach recently hired workers in India "everything I know," the reward was a resource action, or RA – Big Blue's euphemism for a layoff.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Radxa CM3J industrial-grade Rockchip RK3568J SoM is compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
Radxa CM3J is a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 compatible SoM powered by a Rockchip RK3568J industrial-grade quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC and equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB eMMC flash. It’s an update to the Radxa CM3 based on the Rockchip RK3566 SoC with an industrial temperature range and only two board-to-board connectors, and can also be viewed as a cost-down version of the Radxa CM3i with RK3568 and four B2B connectors.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Programming/Development
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RDieHarder 0.2.7 on CRAN: Fix Bashism in Configure, Maintenance
An new version 0.2.7 of the random-number generator tester RDieHarder (based on the DieHarder suite developed / maintained by Robert Brown with contributions by David Bauer and myself along with other contributors) is now on CRAN.
-
-