Security Week ☛ Critical Next.js Vulnerability in Hacker Crosshairs
Threat actors have started probing servers impacted by a critical-severity vulnerability in the web application development framework Next.js.
Security Week ☛ New Ransomware Group Claims Attack on US Telecom Firm WideOpenWest
A new ransomware group called Arkana claims to have compromised the US telecommunications provider WideOpenWest.
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Allow Remote Hacking of Inaba Plant Monitoring Cameras
Production line monitoring cameras made by Inaba can be hacked for surveillance and sabotage, but they remain unpatched.
Security Week ☛ Security Firms Say Evidence Seems to Confirm Oracle Clown [Crack]
Despite Oracle categorically denying that its Cloud systems have been breached, sample data released by the hacker seems to prove otherwise.
Security Week ☛ macOS Users Warned of New Versions of ReaderUpdate Malware
macOS users are targeted with multiple versions of the ReaderUpdate malware written in Crystal, Nim, Rust, and Go programming languages.
Security Week ☛ AMTSO Releases Sandbox Evaluation Framework
AMTSO has developed a Sandbox Evaluation Framework to standardize the testing of malware analysis solutions.
LWN ☛ Debian bookworm live images now fully reproducible
In a short note to the Reproducible Builds mailing list, Debian developer Roland Clobus announced that live images for Debian 12.10 ("bookworm") are now 100% reproducible. See the reproducible live images and Debian Live todo pages on the Debian wiki for more information on the images.
