news
Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Two classic Flash strategy games make a return in April with the Warfare Legacy Collection
The Warfare Legacy Collection bundles together two classic Flash strategy games Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944, upgraded for modern computers and expanded for a Steam release on April 28th. Games I haven't heard of in a long time, with some fond memories attempting to beat them some 17 years or so ago.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stealth platformer Kiyo puts up a new playtest with improved Linux and Steam Deck support
After requesting Linux testers back in Early 2024, the sneaky stealth platformer Kiyo has a new playtest on Steam for you to try with expanded Linux support. The style and lighting in this one really does look interesting.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Animated series ENA gets a video game with the free surreal adventure ENA: Dream BBQ
I'll admit I'm pretty uncultured apparently as seeing the release of ENA: Dream BBQ today led me down a bit of a rabbit hole about the ENA animated series. After watching what's available, I still have absolutely no idea what's going on. Perhaps it's just not my thing but apparently it is for a lot of people.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Obsidian RPG Pillars of Eternity got a big update, with a turn-based mode coming later this year
Obsidian Entertainment have revisited the original Pillars of Eternity, with a big bumper patch out now and plans for another big update later this year. You can actually grab it and the sequel in the current Dice and Destiny Humble Bundle.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Geo Mythica is a charming 8-bit style JRPG quest to save Earth with unique party-based combat
Love classic RPGs? You might want to check out the newly released Geo Mythica, with some great looking 8-bit styled artwork and a quite unique sounding party-based combat system.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro sci-fi first-person shooter Viscerafest leaves Early Access in April with a huge update
Fulqrum Publishing and developers Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games have revealed that Viscerafest, their retro styled sci-fi shooter will see a full launch on April 14th. The game has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Beekeeper's Picnic - A Sherlockian Adventure point and click adventure out now
The Beekeeper's Picnic - A Sherlockian Adventure from Afoot Games looks like a wonderful casual point and click adventure for you to relax with. Out now with Native Linux support and it even has proper voice acting too, seems like a quality game worth your time.