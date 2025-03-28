news
openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
Quoting: openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature —
openSUSE’s Zypper package manager has introduced experimental support for parallel downloads (functionality available in other package managers such as Arch’s Pacman or Debian’s APT) and a reimagined media backend.
These new features were announced alongside the release of libzypp v17.36.4 and zypper v1.14.87. Initial benchmarking shows very promising results – total execution times can be cut by more than half.
According to information shared on the factory mailing list, there are two main improvements. First, an experimental package preloading capability allows Zypper to open multiple concurrent download connections.
Direct Link:
-
Zypper Adds Experimental Parallel Downloads - openSUSE News
A new zypper experimental media backend and support for parallel package downloads have been introduced with the release of libzypp version 17.36.4 and zypper version 1.14.87.
These enhancements, according to an email on the factory mailing list, improve the performance of package management by reducing the time required to fetch packages and metadata.
The update provides two main features: an ability to fetch packages using concurrent connections, and a simplified media backend that improves connection reuse and metadata handling. Both features are currently in an experimental phase and must be manually enabled.
Before the feature is officially enabled by default, parallel package downloading can be enabled by setting an environment variable before executing a zypper operation. This allows multiple packages to be downloaded simultaneously, improving overall speed.