Mar 28, 2025



Quoting: openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature —

openSUSE’s Zypper package manager has introduced experimental support for parallel downloads (functionality available in other package managers such as Arch’s Pacman or Debian’s APT) and a reimagined media backend.

These new features were announced alongside the release of libzypp v17.36.4 and zypper v1.14.87. Initial benchmarking shows very promising results – total execution times can be cut by more than half.

According to information shared on the factory mailing list, there are two main improvements. First, an experimental package preloading capability allows Zypper to open multiple concurrent download connections.