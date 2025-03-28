news

Quoting: Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing! —

I’m writing this article mainly for Windows users who’ve decided to switch to Linux. If you’re already a Linux user, chances are you’ve learned most of what I’m about to share—whether the easy way or the hard way.

The main goal of this article is simple: to help you figure out whether a “Linux for Windows users” really exists—and to bridge the gap between what you might expect and what you’re actually likely to experience.

Let’s start by taking a quick look at a niche group of Linux distributions that insistently want to look like Windows and then explain why that makes no sense.