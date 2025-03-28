news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
PC World ☛ This PC security guru fell for a scam. Here are 3 lessons from his mistakes
You can read the full details of what happened in the post, but I was most struck by the lessons to take away from Hunt’s clear account of the incident. Not just the things to watch out for, but how to set up your digital life so you’re still safe if you slip up. Let’s dig in: [...]
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
The Register UK ☛ ICO fines NHS software supplier £3M for ransomware failings
The UK's data protection watchdog is dishing out a £3.07 million ($3.95 million) fine to Advanced Computer Software Group, whose subsidiary's security failings led to a ransomware attack affecting NHS care.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Groups Increasingly Adopting EDR Killer Tools
Following the demise of the LockBit and BlackCat ransomware groups in 2024, new threat actors rose to fame, including RansomHub, a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) organization that emerged in February 2024.
Bitdefender ☛ Malaysian PM says "no way" to $10 million ransom after alleged cyber attack against Kuala Lumpur airport
Former Malaysian Member of Parliament Wee Choo Keong claimed that systems at KLIA were "down for more than 10 hours", and that flight information display boards, check-in counters, and baggage handling services were disrupted.
