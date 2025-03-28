news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience CS: a new way to teach computer science
We're delighted to announce Experience CS, a free, integrated computer science curriculum for elementary and middle school students (8–14 years old) that will be available in June 2025.
Los Angeles Times ☛ SCOTUS says if you build it, it's still a gun
In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1621, written by Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson), which banned the sale of firearms and certain gun-making parts without serial numbers. It also limited who could buy or use 3D printers and certain gun-milling devices for the purpose of making weapons. Then came SB 1327, which played off a Texas law allowing civil suits in abortion cases, morphing the idea to allow civil suits to enforce some existing gun laws; and AB 1089, which further cracked down on 3D-printed guns.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Mass production of 'world's first' color e-paper display over 30-inches begins
A Chinese firm has started to mass produce a 31.2-inch color e-paper display. Local media reports (machine translation) that Guangzhou Aoyi Electronic Technology Co Ltd worked with Shenzhen Jin Yatai Technology Co Ltd to meld display, image processing, and FPGA technologies to realize this new screen which is capable of "smooth video playback" at 18 frames per second.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Poetry on the line: a vintage phone brought to life with Raspberry Pi
The concept was that, upon lifting the handset, the user would hear a voice reading out a poem and this, he explains, would indulge a burning passion to mix technology with art. “I believe technology and engineering are underrepresented in art, so I create pieces that use technology as both the medium and the message to reveal the invisible world of engineering around us — be they algorithms, communications/surveillance tech, artificial intelligence, the internet and so on.”