Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"
The Register UK ☛ Vivaldi bakes Proton VPN into browser to boost privacy
Activating the VPN will, according to Vivaldi, provide "a truly private online experience with no surveillance, combining Proton VPN battle-tested security features and strict no-logs policy with Vivaldi's built-in tracker/ad blocker and private browser."
The feature currently applies only to the desktop browser.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Free Proton VPN Now Included in Vivaldi Web Browser [Ed: Vivaldi Web browser is proprietary and thus not trustworthy]
The Vivaldi web browser is famed for offering a plethora of options, settings and features that cater to all kinds of use-cases and needs — today it added a new one: an integrated VPN.