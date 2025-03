news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



Quoting: Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days - Fedora Magazine —

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.