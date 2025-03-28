GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025

With GNOME 48 I released libdex 0.10 on the march towards a 1.0. One of the major improved features there was around fiber cancellation.

I’m not going to go into detail about the differences between threads and fibers as wikipedia or your local CS department can probably help you there. But what I will say is that combining __attribute__((cleanup)) (e.g. g_autoptr() ) with futures and fibers makes such a nicer experience when writing C.

Thread cancellation is a rather non-portable part of the threading stack across platforms. Some POSIX platforms support it, some don’t. Having safe places to cancel can be a real challenge even if you are depending on a threading implementation that can do it.

With fibers, we have a natural cancellation point due to the cooperative nature of scheduling. All (well behaved) fibers are either making progress or awaiting completion of a future. We use the natural await() points to implement cancellation. If everything that was awaiting the future of the fiber has been cancelled, then the fiber can naturally cancel too. The next time it awaits that will just happen and natural exit paths will occur.