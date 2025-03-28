news
GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Fiber cancellation in libdex
With GNOME 48 I released libdex 0.10 on the march towards a 1.0. One of the major improved features there was around fiber cancellation.
I’m not going to go into detail about the differences between threads and fibers as wikipedia or your local CS department can probably help you there. But what I will say is that combining
__attribute__((cleanup))(e.g.
g_autoptr()) with futures and fibers makes such a nicer experience when writing C.
Thread cancellation is a rather non-portable part of the threading stack across platforms. Some POSIX platforms support it, some don’t. Having safe places to cancel can be a real challenge even if you are depending on a threading implementation that can do it.
With fibers, we have a natural cancellation point due to the cooperative nature of scheduling. All (well behaved) fibers are either making progress or awaiting completion of a future. We use the natural
await()points to implement cancellation. If everything that was awaiting the future of the fiber has been cancelled, then the fiber can naturally cancel too. The next time it awaits that will just happen and natural exit paths will occur.
When you don’t want cancellation to propagate, you still use
dex_future_disown()like always (as the fiber itself is a future).
Robert Roth: GNOME Calculator updates
After a long time of low-maintenance (as in me being out of the picture and doing mostly releases and some trivial/not-so-trivial-but-quick fixes here and there) period for GNOME-Calculator, it's time to reveal what's happening behind the scenes.
Long-story short, pretty late in the 48 cycle two contributors popped up to breathe some life into GNOME Calculator, so much, that I had a pretty hard time keeping track of the merge requests piling up. So most of the kudos for the below-mentioned features go to fcusr and Adrien Plazas, and I hope I will manage to list all of them, and it would be great to have folks using the Nightly Calculator (current development version from flatpak gnome-nightly repo) to help spot issues/requests in time to be fixed for 49.
GNOME Foundation News: GUADEC 2025 Registrations are Open!
The GNOME Foundation is thrilled to share that registration for GUADEC 2025 is now open!
GUADEC is the largest annual gathering of GNOME developers, contributors, and community members. This year we welcome everyone to join us in the beautiful city of Brescia, Italy from July 24th to 29th or online! For those who cannot join us in person, we will live-stream the event so you can attend or present remotely.
To register, visit guadec.org and select whether you will attend in person or remotely.
In-person attendees will notice a slight change on their registration form. This year we’ve added a section for “Registration Type” and provided 4 options for ticket fees. These costs go directly towards supporting the conference and helping us build a better GUADEC experience.