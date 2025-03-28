news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



Quoting: These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs —

If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it. That's not the case if you look into these PC makers that sell Linux-native computers.

This list certainly isn't complete, but it includes some manufacturers, ordered alphabetically, that are well-established in the Linux niche. Also, I'm only including Linux-exclusive sellers. Some other brands, like Framework, are well-regarded in the Linux community, but sell Windows licenses with their devices on request.

The following frame themselves as promoters of Linux specifically and open source values in general, making Linux accessible by letting you skip manual Linux installations. They also offer dedicated customer support, meaning you don't have to rely on discussion forums and old Stack Exchange posts to solve your technical issues.