Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.

Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



Mozilla’s change to the Firefox TOU, along with the outrage of Firefox users, caught the immediate attention of media outlets around the world.

[...]

To say that the change from Mozilla was unexpected and unanticipated would be a gross understatement. Anyone should expect Mozilla to, at least by this time (what … well over 20 years later?), have a pretty good understanding of their user base, and the ideals that are important to them. It was almost as if Mozilla was threatening to commit suicide with its poorly implemented rollout of the Firefox TOU agreement. From the outside looking in, this definitely feels like Mozilla’s marketing and legal departments overextended and made a mess of everything. Of course, the “higher ups” had to sign off on this overreach, too.

