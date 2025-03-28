news
On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 24 March 2025 of an update to its distribution: Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments.
This new version of our distribution mainly concerns updates to the software included in it following the release of Debian 12.10, with the update of the excellent Debian beginner’s handbook which now includes a German version included in our distribution, as well as the addition as standard of the Debian reference manuals included in it for the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.