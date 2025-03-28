news
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.
KaOS Linux 2025.03 also introduces a new application in the repositories, namely Nextcloud-client, an open-source sync client for Nextcloud. The devs report that more apps, including Krita, Scribus, QTox, Bibletime, and GCompris, now work with the Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies.