Kernel Articles in LWN

When the 6.14 kernel is released later this month, it will include the usual set of internal changes that users should never notice, with the possible exception of changes that bring performance improvements. One of those changes is frozen pages, a memory-management optimization that should fly mostly under the radar. When Hannes Reinecke reported a crash in 6.14, though, frozen pages suddenly came into view. There is a workaround for this problem, but it seems there is a fair amount of work to be done that nobody had counted on to solve the problem properly.

The kernel uses reference counts to keep track of which pages of memory are in use. For example, a page in shared memory that is mapped into the address space of several processes will track a reference from each of those processes. As long as at least one of those processes exists and keeps the page mapped, that page will not be freed. The management of reference counts is not free, though; their manipulation requires expensive atomic operations, and the counts themselves take up memory. That has led to a desire to do without reference counting in places where it is not strictly necessary. The slab allocator, for example, tracks the objects it manages within each page and does not need a separate reference count for the page as a whole. In kernels prior to 6.14, though, slab pages are duly reference-counted anyway.

Frozen pages were introduced as a way to eliminate this overhead when possible; in a frozen page, the reference count is set to zero and stays there. Since the lifecycle of the page is tracked separately, there is no need to increment or decrement its count, so that overhead is avoided. Eventually, it will become possible to eliminate the reference count for frozen pages entirely (rather than just keeping it at zero), but there is work yet to be done to reach that point.