posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Quoting: 5 best Linux distros for staying anonymous - when a VPN isn't enough | ZDNET —

Once upon a time, I was hired by a client, but I wasn't sure if they could be trusted. I couldn't ignore this suspicion, but they offered to pay me rates I'd never been paid before.

I accepted the gig, knowing I'd have to take extra precautions to keep my information safe. Instead of a VPN, I opted for a Linux distribution geared toward anonymity, privacy, and security. When dealing with anything related to that client, I'd fire up the specialized Linux distribution and do whatever I needed to do. Once finished, I'd shut down the distribution, knowing I'd have to fire it back up soon.