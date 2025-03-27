news
A look at /e/OS on tablet hardware [LWN.net]
/e/OS is a privacy-centric, open-source mobile operating system that has primarily been targeted at mobile phones, with only a few community supported images available for tablet devices. In December, Murena—a company that sells devices with /e/OS preinstalled—announced that /e/OS now officially supports tablets as well, starting with the Pixel tablet. The user experience is close enough to mainstream alternatives to make it attractive, but there are some under-the-hood problems that may give users pause.
/e/OS is a "deGoogled" fork of LineageOS and continues to pull patches from Android Open Source Project as well. It was originally "Eelo", inspired by moray eels, but it was renamed due to a conflict with a company called eelloo. It is produced by the e Foundation, a non-profit organization in the public interest under French law. The foundation was registered by Mandrake Linux founder Gaël Duval in 2018. Mandrake Linux later became Mandriva Linux due to trademark issues, suggesting that Duval might want to pick future names more carefully. Murena is a privately held "sister company" that has run crowdfunding campaigns to put /e/OS devices into the market. It helps to fund the e Foundation, which also receives donations from individuals and other organizations.
The most recent release is version 2.8, a minor security and bug-fix release, announced on February 27. It is based on LineageOS 21, which is based on Android 14. It incorporates updates from LineageOS up to January 29 and the Android security patches available as of January 2025. The project seems to put out its minor updates on a monthly cadence, and is about a month behind on integrating security updates from Android. The most recent major LineageOS release is 22 from December 2024, based on Android 15. This means that /e/OS lags behind its upstreams by a fair amount for security updates, and won't be the best choice for users who want to get the newest Android features quickly.
/e/OS also includes the microG project, which is an open-source implementation of proprietary Android apps and libraries. It replaces Google Play Services, and users do not need to authenticate with Google or even have a Google account.