The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

A look at /e/OS on tablet hardware [LWN.net]

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



/e⁠/⁠OS is a privacy-centric, open-source mobile operating system that has primarily been targeted at mobile phones, with only a few community supported images available for tablet devices. In December, Murena—a company that sells devices with /⁠e⁠/⁠OS preinstalled—announced that /⁠e⁠/⁠OS now officially supports tablets as well, starting with the Pixel tablet. The user experience is close enough to mainstream alternatives to make it attractive, but there are some under-the-hood problems that may give users pause.

/⁠e⁠/⁠OS is a "deGoogled" fork of LineageOS and continues to pull patches from Android Open Source Project as well. It was originally "Eelo", inspired by moray eels, but it was renamed due to a conflict with a company called eelloo. It is produced by the e Foundation, a non-profit organization in the public interest under French law. The foundation was registered by Mandrake Linux founder Gaël Duval in 2018. Mandrake Linux later became Mandriva Linux due to trademark issues, suggesting that Duval might want to pick future names more carefully. Murena is a privately held "sister company" that has run crowdfunding campaigns to put /⁠e⁠/⁠OS devices into the market. It helps to fund the e Foundation, which also receives donations from individuals and other organizations.

The most recent release is version 2.8, a minor security and bug-fix release, announced on February 27. It is based on LineageOS 21, which is based on Android 14. It incorporates updates from LineageOS up to January 29 and the Android security patches available as of January 2025. The project seems to put out its minor updates on a monthly cadence, and is about a month behind on integrating security updates from Android. The most recent major LineageOS release is 22 from December 2024, based on Android 15. This means that /⁠e⁠/⁠OS lags behind its upstreams by a fair amount for security updates, and won't be the best choice for users who want to get the newest Android features quickly.

/⁠e⁠/⁠OS also includes the microG project, which is an open-source implementation of proprietary Android apps and libraries. It replaces Google Play Services, and users do not need to authenticate with Google or even have a Google account.

Read on