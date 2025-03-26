Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

Tux Machines

Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

XZ Utils 5.8 Introduces Performance Improvements in the LZMA/LZMA2 Decoder

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

Fwupd 2.0.7 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for More Lenovo and HP Devices

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

MPV 0.40 Open-Source Video Player Released with Native HDR Support on Linux

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.14 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

LinuxGizmos.com

Variscite Expands SoM Lineup with VAR-SOM-AM62P Featuring TI Sitara AM62Px Processor

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

FET536-C SoM Carrier with High-Speed Interfaces and GPIO Expansion

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

Linux 6.14 Released
GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
Games: SNES Getting Faster and GNU/Linux Got Better Than Windows on Gaming Handhelds
Xojo 2025r1: Big Updates for Developers with Linux ARM Support, Web Drag and Drop, and Direct App Store Publishing | Linux Journal
EU OS Is a New Community-Led Linux Alternative for Europe’s Public Sector
EU OS is a new—still in the idea stage—Fedora-based Linux project designed to provide the EU public sector with secure
GIMP 3.0.2 Image Editor Improves the Flatpak Bundle and Fixes Various Issues
The GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) project released today GIMP 3.0.2 as the first maintenance update to the latest and greatest GIMP 3.0 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform image editor.
Red Hat: "IBM to Slash Nearly 9,000 Jobs in US" and Fedora 42, SCaLE22x Etc.
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Back End/Databases: Servers and More
"FSF Events" in Ukraine and in IRC
Programming Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Flipper Zero, and More
Applications and Software Tools, Releases
today's howtos
Red Hat is Selling Buzzwords/Hype, IBM Impacted by Embargo, IBM is Also Laying Off Almost 10,000 Americans
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: 3D-Printed Gaming PC, Civilization VII, and More
Programming Leftovers
Immich 1.130 Released with Massive Speed Gains
Immich 1.130, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Introducing Post-Quantum Cryptography for IPsec in IPFire
With the upcoming release of IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193
Security, Windows TCO, and Reliability Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Meet Abelujo, a free software solution for managing bookstores
They had been using a free software program on a GNU/Linux OS for the library
Free and Open Source Software
Windows 10 Support Ends: Which Linux Distribution Should You Choose?
I recently helped a retired neighbor breathe new life into her old laptop with Linux Mint—and she now browses the web and emails her family daily without any issues
KDE: 2025 15-Minute Bug Initiative update
It’s been several years since I announced Plasma’s 15-minute bug initiative
5 powerful GIMP features I use nearly every day for easy, free photo editing
If you didn't think this Photoshop alternative could get any better
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla on Lack of Privacy and Hey Hi (AI) Hype
Linux Devices/Embedded: PCBs, Raspberry Pi, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
today's howtos
Security and Microsoft TCO
Fedora Linux 42 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48
Today, the Fedora Project announced the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 42 release for public testing to give us a glimpse of the new features and report potential bugs.
EndeavourOS Mercury Neo Launches with KDE Plasma 6.3, NVIDIA 570, and Mesa 25
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Mercury Neo as a maintenance update to the EndeavourOS Mercury release addressing various issues and updating core components.
SOMDEVICES µSMARC RZ/V2N system-on-module packs Renesas RZ/V2N MPU in a 82x30mm “micro SMARC” form factor
The company provides a Linux BSP with support for the Yocto Project, Ubuntu, and Debian
Red Hat, Ubuntu, and More
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
New GNU Boot 0.1 RC6 release
This release is meant to fix multiple security issues that are present
Kumander Linux: A Windows 7 Nostalgia Trip
Kumander Linux delivers a Windows 7-style desktop while running on Debian stable
Progress Report: Linux 6.14
As March draws to a close and Linux 6.14 nears release
I recommend these 3 best Linux distros for gamers ditching Windows
Valve has transformed gaming on Linux with Proton
GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members
USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...
Best Free and Open Source Software
OSI’s Questionable Election Returns Questionable Results
Garbage in, garbage out
5 ways I use regex in Linux (and why they're so essential)
Once you get the hang of regular expressions
5 Linux terminal apps better than your default - and they're all free
When you're working with the command line
Who pays the cost of progress in software?
I am told, by friends who have spent time at Google, about the reason Google Reader finally disappeared
Games: Stellaris 4.0 'Phoenix', EmuDeck 2.4, The Dark Mod 2.13, and More
This Week in KDE Apps: Stability improvements in KDE PIM-land, and polls in NeoChat
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Raspberry Pi rpi-image-gen and Raspberry Pi Add PoE
The tool builds on concepts from Raspberry Pi's previous pi-gen
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
DragonFly BSD Digest and BSDs in 2025
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Flipper Zero, Raspberry Pi, and More
Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans, LINUX Unplugged, and This Week in Linux
today's howtos
Enable 3/4 Finger Dragging in Ubuntu via Libinput 2.18.0
Libinput released version 1.28.0 today
Linux-Assistant is a Tool You Didn't Know You Needed!
Tired of managing your Linux installation? Linux-Assistant helps simplify common maintenance tasks
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 23rd, 2025
The 232nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 23rd, 2025.
Android Leftovers
Nothing and Pixel prove that stock Android is a thing of the past
scooter is an interactive find-and-replace terminal UI app
This is free and open source software
Hyprland Celebrates Its Third Birthday with v0.48
Hyprland 0.48 tiling Wayland compositor is out with major improvements
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
10 Tricks You Can Do With FFmpeg on Linux
Want to do more with the Linux terminal? You might not instinctively put videos and the command line together
today's leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
Review: Bazzite 41
Bazzite In mid-to-late January 2025, I finally broke my OS
Videos: GNU/Linux, Free Software, and HowTos/Demos
