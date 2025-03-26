news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Materialgram
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Materialgram. What is Materialgram? Telegram Desktop fork with Material Design and other improvements, which is based on the Telegram API and the MTProto secure protocol. The source code is published under GPLv3 with OpenSSL exception.
Otto Kekäläinen: Debian Salsa CI in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025
Are you a student aspiring to participate in the Google Summer of Code 2025? Would you like to improve the continuous integration pipeline used at salsa.debian.org, the Debian GitLab instance, to help improve the quality of tens of thousands of software packages in Debian?
This summer 2025, I and Emmanuel Arias will be participating as mentors in the GSoC program.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 884
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 884 for the week of March 16 – 22, 2025.
University of Toronto ☛ How we handle debconf questions during our Ubuntu installs
In a comment on How we automate installing extra packages during Ubuntu installs, David Magda asked how we dealt with the things that need debconf answers. This is a good question and we have two approaches that we use in combination. First, we have a prepared file of debconf selections for each Ubuntu version and we feed this into debconf-set-selections before we start installing packages. However in practice this file doesn't have much in it and we rarely remember to update it (and as a result, a bunch of it is somewhat obsolete). We generally only update this file if we discover debconf selections where the default doesn't work in our environment.
