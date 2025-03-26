Back End/Databases: Servers and More

Swap is a fundamental and an invaluable GNU/Linux feature. It offers numerous benefits, such as effectively increasing a node’s memory by swapping out unused data, shielding nodes from system-level memory spikes, preventing Pods from crashing when they hit their memory limits, and much more. As a result, the node special interest group within the Kubernetes project has invested significant effort into supporting swap on GNU/Linux nodes.

The 1.22 release introduced Alpha support for configuring swap memory usage for Kubernetes workloads running on GNU/Linux on a per-node basis. Later, in release 1.28, support for swap on GNU/Linux nodes has graduated to Beta, along with many new improvements. In the following Kubernetes releases more improvements were made, paving the way to GA in the near future.