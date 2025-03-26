Back End/Databases: Servers and More

news
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Fresh Swap Features for GNU/Linux Users in Kubernetes 1.32
Swap is a fundamental and an invaluable GNU/Linux feature. It offers numerous benefits, such as effectively increasing a node’s memory by swapping out unused data, shielding nodes from system-level memory spikes, preventing Pods from crashing when they hit their memory limits, and much more. As a result, the node special interest group within the Kubernetes project has invested significant effort into supporting swap on GNU/Linux nodes.
The 1.22 release introduced Alpha support for configuring swap memory usage for Kubernetes workloads running on GNU/Linux on a per-node basis. Later, in release 1.28, support for swap on GNU/Linux nodes has graduated to Beta, along with many new improvements. In the following Kubernetes releases more improvements were made, paving the way to GA in the near future.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ I built myself a TV guide
Scheduled episodes can be Watched, Aired or Upcoming. When I add an episode record to a show to record having watched it, I a database trigger runs an update_scheduled_on_watch function to update the status of the corresponding scheduled episode: [...]
Ruben Schade ☛ The Q1 2025 “hope I didn’t break anything!” post
A bit light on blog posts today, on account of doing backend work on the server instead. I hate the word backend, it sounds like I’m… let’s just stop that sentence before it goes any further.
Among some changes:
I’ve reworked my ZFS datasets, though more for our wiki than the blog because it has an upload facility (which always scares me a bit). It should make my backups easier too.
PostgreSQL ☛ powa-collector 1.3.1 is out!
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 1.3.1 of powa-collector, a simple multi-threaded python program that performs the snapshots for all the remote servers configured in a powa repository database.
