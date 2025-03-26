news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Misc.
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 457.5 – Crossing The Streams
In our Innards section: Media Streaming
In Bodhi Corner, Bodhi has added new themes and work has started on Bodhi 8, so far using Debian 12 base
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Extension Manager Update Brings UI Buffs, Support for GNOME 48
If you’re an avid user of GNOME Shell extensions then a) you’re in good company, and b) you’ll be familiar with Matt Jakeman’s terrific Extension Manager app since it makes finding, installing and managing GNOME extensions terrifically easy.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Open-source AI is hard. Blueprints can help! [Ed: Mozilla is talking in buzzwords again]
These were just a few of the challenges we heard from developers during months of interviews. Today, we’re excited to introduce Blueprints and the Blueprints Hub!
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.8 Release Candidate 1
WordPress 6.8 RC 1 is ready for download and testing! The scheduled final release date for WordPress 6.8 is April 15, 2025. Your help testing over the next three weeks is vital to ensuring the final release is everything it should be: stable, powerful, and intuitive.
