Red Hat ☛ How to scale smarter with Ansible and amazon.aws 9.0.0
In our previous article, What's New: Cloud Automation with amazon.aws 9.0.0, we introduced the latest release of the Red Bait Ansible Certified Content Collection for Amazon Web Services (AWS). We covered key updates, new features, and recently supported modules designed to simplify cloud automation.
This article kicks off a three-part series exploring real-world use cases that showcase the power of these new capabilities.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on CentOS Stream 10
Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, deploy, and manage applications through containerization technology. While Docker Engine provides the core containerization functionality via command-line tools, Docker Desktop delivers a more comprehensive, user-friendly experience with an intuitive graphical interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on Fedora 41
Flask stands as one of the most popular Python web frameworks for developers seeking a lightweight yet powerful solution for web application development. With Fedora 41’s robust package management system and up-to-date repositories, installing Flask has never been easier or more efficient.
ID Root ☛ How To Add Comments in YAML File
YAML (YAML Ain’t Markup Language) has become an indispensable tool in modern configuration management and data serialization. Its human-readable format makes it a favorite among developers and system administrators for configuring applications, defining infrastructure as code, and storing structured data. However, as YAML files grow in complexity, maintaining them becomes challenging without proper documentation.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Setup Multi-Node Kubernetes Cluster on Ubuntu
Kubernetes (often abbreviated as K8s) is an open-source platform designed to automate the deployment, management, and scaling of containerized applications. In simpler terms, it lets you group GNU/Linux container hosts into clusters and takes the hassle out of managing them.
It's FOSS ☛ Setting Up Ollama With Docker
Learn to run Ollama in Docker container in this tutorial. Yes, Nvidia GPU can also be used in this setup.