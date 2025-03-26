news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2025



Quoting: 5 powerful GIMP features I use nearly every day for easy, free photo editing | ZDNET —

I've been using GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Project) since its initial release (back in 1998), and it has served me very well. Thankfully, the app hasn't leaped into artificial intelligence (as I don't believe AI has any business in the creative arts), and it has continued to be one of the most powerful image editors on the market.

I've never wanted a different application when I create book covers or have other image-editing requirements. But there are certain features I've depended on more than others to get my work done. Without these features, creating high-quality images would have been considerably more challenging.