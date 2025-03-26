news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2025



Quoting: Variscite Expands SoM Lineup with VAR-SOM-AM62P Featuring TI Sitara AM62Px Processor Variscite Expands SoM Lineup with VAR-SOM-AM62P Featuring TI Sitara AM62Px Processor —

Additional specifications include support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The module also features USB 2.0, SDIO, SPI, I2C, UART, ePWM, eCAP, eQEP, and GPIO interfaces. It measures 67.6 mm x 33 mm x 3.4 mm, operates on a single 3.3V power supply, and is rated for industrial temperature conditions from -40°C to 85°C.

The module is part of Variscite’s VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, which enables compatibility across multiple SoMs within the same mechanical and electrical interface. This allows developers to scale or upgrade systems without major hardware redesign.

Regarding software support, the product page indicates that Variscite provides Yocto, Debian, and Android support for this specific SoM.