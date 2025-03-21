Calibre 8.0 Ebook Manager Released with Much Improved Kobo Support

If you have an eReader and want to organize and download ebooks or news articles using your Linux, Mac, or Windows computer, Calibre has been a go-to for years. Version 8.0.1 of the free and open source ebook manager is here.

One of the two big additions in the first 8.0 release is that Kobo support has been significantly improved. Calibre now has the ability to edit, view, and convert Kobo's native ebook file format, KEPUB, or Kobo EPUB. Not only can it convert EPUB to KEPUB, it can do this automatically when you choose to transfer EPUB files to your Kobo device. Kobo is an alternative to the Kindle eReader series that is more ubiquitous in the US, as well as Barnes & Noble's Nook line.

Calibre, developed by Kovid Goyal, can also now connect to folders and treat them as USB mass storage devices. That might sound odd, but according to Calibre, this is especially useful if you're running Calibre on a Chromebook. That's because Chrome OS treats external USB drives as folders.