Calibre 8.0 Ebook Manager Released with Much Improved Kobo Support
Highlights of Calibre 8.0 include much improved Kobo support with the ability to natively edit, view, and convert KEPUB format files and automatic EPUB to KEPUB conversion when sending books to Kobo devices, support for new firmware for the latest Tolino devices, and a new option in Book details to suppress author search links.
This release also introduces the ability to move multiple selected items in the Table of Contents and supports connecting to a folder like it would with a USBMS-based device, which may be useful for Chromebook users where USB devices appear as folders rather than the actual devices.
More Updates:
Calibre 8.0 Brings Major Kobo Upgrade and KEPUB Support Arrive
Over a month after its previous 7.26 release, Calibre, the beloved open-source eBook management software, has rolled out version 8.0, offering a blend of fresh features, bug fixes, and noteworthy improvements.
One of the most exciting features is the substantially improved Kobo support. Users can now natively edit, view, and convert KEPUB files, which are widely used by the Kobo platform.
Moreover, Calibre 8.0 automatically converts EPUB files to KEPUB whenever sent to a Kobo device—though this behavior is configurable for those who want a different setup.
Calibre Ebook Manager Improves Support for Kobo E-Readers - OMG! Ubuntu
Related and later coverage:
Ebook Manager Calibre Just Got a Big Update
If you have an eReader and want to organize and download ebooks or news articles using your Linux, Mac, or Windows computer, Calibre has been a go-to for years. Version 8.0.1 of the free and open source ebook manager is here.
One of the two big additions in the first 8.0 release is that Kobo support has been significantly improved. Calibre now has the ability to edit, view, and convert Kobo's native ebook file format, KEPUB, or Kobo EPUB. Not only can it convert EPUB to KEPUB, it can do this automatically when you choose to transfer EPUB files to your Kobo device. Kobo is an alternative to the Kindle eReader series that is more ubiquitous in the US, as well as Barnes & Noble's Nook line.
Calibre, developed by Kovid Goyal, can also now connect to folders and treat them as USB mass storage devices. That might sound odd, but according to Calibre, this is especially useful if you're running Calibre on a Chromebook. That's because Chrome OS treats external USB drives as folders.