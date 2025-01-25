Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Getting started with Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a portrait orientation touchscreen LCD display designed for interactive projects like tablets, entertainment systems, and information dashboards. Here, our documentation lead Nate Contino shows you how to connect a Touch Display 2 to your Raspberry Pi, use an on-screen keyboard, and change your screen orientation.
The Register UK ☛ The state of Right to Repair - progress, but only for some
The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has released a report on the state of Right to Repair. The good news is that things seem to be going in the right direction for some gadgets. The bad news is that progress is not equal, and there has been no improvement for some gizmos.
The report, published on January 23, highlights an overall improvement in access to parts and repair instructions. Based on a survey conducted by US PIRG Education Fund and iFixit, which gathered responses from 207 repair professionals - 101 of whom are American repair shops or technicians - 68 percent reported better access to spare parts.
PIRG ☛ NEW REPORT: ‘The State of Right to Repair’
New analysis by repair advocates underscores need for enforcement, further state progress to ensure people can fix their stuff
Dave Patrick Caberto: DIY 12V DC Power Supply
Let’s talk about our journey of creating something from scratch (almost?) for our Electronics I final project. It wasn’t groundbreaking like a full-blown multi-featured DC power supply, but it was a fulfilling learning experience.
Spoiler alert: mistakes were made, lessons were learned, and yes, we had fun.
Here are Fairphone’s plans for AI.
Apple has Fashion Company Apple Intelligence, Samsung has Galaxy AI, Surveillance Giant Google has Gemini. At Fairphone, we’re excited about the possibilities of Hey Hi (AI) and what it means for us… but also wary of the costs involved. And we’re not talking money. The environmental consequences of Hey Hi (AI) are scary… as of right now, at least.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32 Agent Dev Kit is an LLM-powered voice assistant built on the ESP32-S3 platform (Crowdfunding)
The ESP32 Agent Dev Kit is an ESP32-S3-powered voice assistant that offers integrations with popular LLM models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Wireless-Tag says the Dev Kit is suitable for “95% of AIoT applications, from smart home devices to desktop toys, robotics, and instruments” In some ways, it is similar to the SenseCAP Watcher, but it has a larger, non-touch display and dual mic input.
Hackaday ☛ This Home Made Laptop Raises The Bar
With ready availability of single board computers, displays, keyboards, power packs, and other hardware, a home-made laptop is now a project within most people’s reach. Some laptop projects definitely veer towards being cyberdecks while others take a more conventional path, but we’ve rarely seen one as professional looking as [Byran Huang]’s anyon_e open source laptop. It really takes the art to the next level.
CNX Software ☛ MAIWO K2024 USB4 M.2 enclosure takes up to four M.2 NVMe SSD, serves as a 1-to-3 SSD duplicator
There are many M.2 USB4 or Thunderbolt enclosures on the market, but the MAIWO K2024 USB4 enclosure is a little different as it takes up to four M.2 NVMe 2230 to 2280 SSDs and features a button to use the device as 1-to-3 SSD duplicator. Based on the ASMedia ASM2464PDX USB4 controller, the MAIWO K2024 is suitable for people needing lots of NVMe SSD storage with high-performance random I/Os, for instance for video editing, and users needing to duplicate SSDs quickly and easily, e.g. to duplicate a Raspberry Pi OS installation on several SSDs.