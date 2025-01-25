Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More

The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has released a report on the state of Right to Repair. The good news is that things seem to be going in the right direction for some gadgets. The bad news is that progress is not equal, and there has been no improvement for some gizmos.

The report, published on January 23, highlights an overall improvement in access to parts and repair instructions. Based on a survey conducted by US PIRG Education Fund and iFixit, which gathered responses from 207 repair professionals - 101 of whom are American repair shops or technicians - 68 percent reported better access to spare parts.