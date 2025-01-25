Applications or Free Software Leftovers: Ghostty, Istio, and More (FOSS Weekly)
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Ghostty Terminal Emulator
For a long time I’ve been using the Terminator terminal emulator on GNU/Linux machines, but last week I read a LWN article about a new emulator called Ghostty that looked interesting and I decided to give it a try.
The author sells it as a fast, feature-rich and cross-platform terminal emulator that follows the zero configuration philosophy.
Installation and configuration
I installed the debian package for Ubuntu 24.04 from the ghostty-ubuntu project and started playing with it.
The first thing I noticed is that the zero configuration part is true; I was able to use the terminal without a configuration file, although I created one to change the theme and the font size, but other than that it worked OK for me; [...]
Announcing Istio 1.22.8
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.22.7 and 1.22.8.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.04: Must-know Jargon, Kernel 6.13 Released, Mint 22.1, WINE 10 and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Mint 22.1 upgrade is now rolling out