Applications or Free Software Leftovers: Ghostty, Istio, and More (FOSS Weekly)

For a long time I’ve been using the Terminator terminal emulator on GNU/Linux machines, but last week I read a LWN article about a new emulator called Ghostty that looked interesting and I decided to give it a try.

The author sells it as a fast, feature-rich and cross-platform terminal emulator that follows the zero configuration philosophy.

Installation and configuration

I installed the debian package for Ubuntu 24.04 from the ghostty-ubuntu project and started playing with it.

The first thing I noticed is that the zero configuration part is true; I was able to use the terminal without a configuration file, although I created one to change the theme and the font size, but other than that it worked OK for me; [...]