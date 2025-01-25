posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Debian 13 Freeze Begins in March, Debian 15 Codename Revealed —

The upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” release, expected to launch mid-year, is steadily coming together. As we informed you earlier, the new installer has already been introduced, and the release’s visual identity has been finalized.

So, now the Debian team has announced that the freezing process for Debian 13 “Trixie” will begin this March.

According to the updated roadmap, the Transition and Toolchain Freeze will start on March 15, 2025 (Milestone 1). Following this, a Soft Freeze is scheduled for April 15, 2025 (Milestone 2).