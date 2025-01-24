Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Data versioning in Red Hat OpenShift AI with lakeFS
Data management brings many challenges in the AI/ML space, such as: [...]
returning to Red Hat
Last week I accepted an offer to work at Red Hat in the InstructLab engineering team. I can't wait to join this company again.
Red Hat ☛ Monitor GCC compile time
Compile time does not get as much attention as it once did. Fast machines and compile farms with thousands of machines make time spent compiling seem less important than ever. Most modern priorities are for the program to either run fast or have a small footprint—sometimes both. That does not mean we should ignore compile time. The compiler builds itself, so in some respects compile time is a reflection of how well it generates runtime code.