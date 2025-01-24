Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Embedding Android Activities with Full Qt Quick Features
Qt for Android Automotive has introduced a transformative new back-end for the ActivityView module, significantly advancing user interface development on Android Automotive. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional Java Hey Hi (AI) offered by AOSP, this advanced back-end enables fluid integration of third-party Android apps directly into the Qt Quick applications. This brings a new level of flexibility to Qt for Android Automotive user interfaces.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Bringing multiple windows to Flutter desktop apps
Over the past 5 years, Canonical has been contributing to Flutter, including building out GNU/Linux support for Flutter applications, publishing libraries to help integrate into the GNU/Linux desktop and building modern applications for Ubuntu, including our software store.
Vitalik Buterin on Early Adoption of Ubuntu and Linux Influence
According to Vitalik Buterin, his journey with Ubuntu started in 2009 using Parallels Desktop on a MacBook, influenced by @ch402.
