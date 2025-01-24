Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ HackCable is a wireless-enabled, USB-C keystroke injection cable powered by ESP32 or RP2040 (Crowdfunding)
HackCable is a wireless-enabled USB-C keystroke injection cable described as the “ultimate tool for cybersecurity enthusiasts and ethical hackers.” powered by the ESP32-S3 or the Raspberry Pi RP2040. The ESP32-S3 version is described as the Wi-Fi Version and offers a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote operation, and master-slave configuration for multiple cables.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker resurrects Toshiba T1000 with a Raspberry Pi 4 and a slew of upgrades
Nilseuropa has revitalized an old Toshiba T1000 with a Raspberry Pi 4 and packed it full of handy upgrades that lend respect to the original case.
The DIY Life ☛ Raspberry Pi Drag Race: Pi 1 to Pi 5 – Performance Comparison
Today we’re going to be taking a look at what almost 13 years of development has done for the Raspberry Pi. I have one of each generation of Pi from the original Pi that was launched in 2012 through to the Pi 5 which was released just over a year ago.
Arduino ☛ This ‘modular server room’ is an interesting scale POC
Server rooms are built for the comfort of servers — not people. But those servers need maintenance, which means they need to be accessible.
Hackaday ☛ ‘Robotic’ Dress Uses Simple Techniques To Combine 3D Printed Parts With Fabric
By and large, our clothes don’t actively move. They’re simple pieces of fabric assembled to sit nicely on our bodies, and little more. [anoukwipprecht] created something a little more technological and confronting, though, with the Robotic Open-Source Scale Dress.