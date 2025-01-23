today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Understanding the User Interface of Gummi LaTeX Editor

After we finished installing it, now this tutorial will explain the user interface of Gummi LaTeX editor. We will explain the six parts of its window including the purposes of their contents in simple yet easy to understand way. This knowledge will be useful when you start writing LaTeX documents later. Now feel free to start reading!

9to5Linux

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall Gets Support for the Wayfire Wayland Compositor

The biggest change in the Archinstall 3.0.2 release is support for the Wayfire Wayland compositor and stacked window manager. When installing Arch Linux, Wayfire can be selected as a standalone environment from the Profile > Desktop section, but you’ll also be able to use it in other desktop environments, such as Xfce 4.20.

VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tang Console: Compact FPGA Platform for Development and Retro Gaming

Sipeed has recently launched the Tang Console, described as a compact FPGA platform designed for developers and hardware enthusiasts. It offers a flexible and portable solution for applications such as hardware prototyping and retro gaming system emulation.

Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.

UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.

The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem
Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
 
Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2
New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim
The slow death of TuxFamily
Today in Techrights
Building a tiny Linux from scratch
Fedora and Red hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Critical Mozilla Vulnerabilities In Firefox And Thunderbird, Mozilla Wastes Resources on Lunacy and Hype
Announcing the winner of the FSF 40 Anniversary Logo Contest
Android Leftovers
u-blox RUBY-W2 is a family of Wi-Fi 7 automotive-grade modules for infotainment and telematics applications
This lightweight Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works
If you want to breathe life back into a slow or aging computer
Prioritizing work in the project with the MoSCoW method
Open source projects typically have more work to do than time to do it
Best Kodi Builds to Spice Up Your Experience in 2025
Pimp your Kodi with a new skin and additional features by using one of the Kodi builds of your preference
Databases: pgDay Paris 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025
Open Hardware: Commodore, Linux, SparkFun, and Arduino
Programming Leftovers
Freedom Fighters (Part I)
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
I don't use Chrome, Firefox, or Arc on Android: Here's what I use instead
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD
Free and Open Source Software
Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe?
If you're facing the end of Windows 10 and seeking a Linux alternative
GNU/Linux and Free/Libre Software Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
Games: Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy, 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix, Godot Game Engine, GNU/Linux Performance
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
today's howtos
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording
Today in Techrights
The GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android 16 Beta Builds Release Might Begin As Soon As Tomorrow
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released
Linux 6.6.73
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.73 kernel
Linux 6.13-rc7
Steam Client Brings Enhanced Game Update Management
Meet Guix at FOSDEM
Solderable Rockchip RV1106 system-on-module features 112 castellated pins, offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
The Luckfox Core1106RV1106 system-on-module supports the Luckfox Pico SDK which is optimized for Linux-based development on Ubuntu LTS systems, with Ubuntu 22.04
Dangbei N2 review: a Linux powered smart projector that offers quality and affordability
Dangbei has been on a roll for the last year or so
Covering Dr. Richard Stallman's Talk in Montpellier France [original]
Dr. Richard Stallman's work and legacy will live on whether you like it or not
today's howtos
Open and Linux Hardware: Nvidia Spark, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Arduino, and More
Windows TCO Leftovers
Android Leftovers
7 Android accessibility features that make your device easier to use
Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try
Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options
A clutch of new customisation and configuration options were added to Refine
Free and Open Source Software
Today in Techrights
