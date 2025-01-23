today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDE Design System Update – January 2025
Hey all
Here is another video recap of what happened in the last few weeks with the design system for Plasma. I review icon work and some considerations to take when designing icons.
There is a review of our current state or affairs, a proposal for a sprint and working with PenPot.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ Zero-Trust Builds for FreeBSD
The Foundation is pleased to announce that a planned project to deliver zero-trust builds has begun in January 2025. This project is a key component of the work commissioned by the Sovereign Tech Agency (STA) and is one of five initiatives that together are aimed at advancing Zero Trust builds, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) [...]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Programming/Development
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: ttdo 0.0.10 on CRAN: Small Extension
A new minor release of our ttdo package arrived on CRAN a few days ago. The ttdo package extends the excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs (as shown in the screenshot below) which seemingly is so compelling an idea that it eventually got copied by another package which shall remain unnamed… And as of this release, we also support visual diffs as provided by tinysnapshot by Vincent Arel-Bundock.
