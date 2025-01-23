Security Leftovers
Dhole Moments ☛ Too Many People Don’t Value the Time of Security Researchers
It’s really not my place to ever command respect from anyone; and that’s not just because I’m a furry–which has always been towards the bottom of the geek hierarchy. I am well aware how little weight my words truly carry, even to other furries, as well as how little I really matter.
Silicon Angle ☛ HPE investigating potential breach after hacker claims to steal data
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is investigating a potential breach of its network after a hacker offered to sell data purportedly stolen from the company. TechCrunch reported the cyberattack today, citing a post on a cybercrime forum dated Jan. 16.
Silicon Angle ☛ New Mirai variant ‘Murdoc_Botnet’ targets AVTECH cameras and Huawei routers
Researchers at cybersecurity software provider Qualys Inc. are warning of a new Mirai botnet variant that’s being used to target vulnerabilities in AVTECH Cameras and Huawei HG523 routers. The variant, dubbed “Murdoc_Botnet,” was first detected in July and has already been found to have affected at least 1,300 devices globally, especially in Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico and Indonesia.
LWN ☛ A look at the recent rsync vulnerability
On January 14, Nick Tait announced the discovery of six vulnerabilities in rsync, the popular file-synchronization tool. While software vulnerabilities are not uncommon, the most serious one he announced allows for remote code execution on servers that run rsyncd — and possibly other configurations.
Silicon Angle ☛ ChatGPT API vulnerability could enable large-scale DDoS attacks, security researcher warns
A security flaw in OpenAI’s Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot application programming interface could be used to initiate a distributed denial-of-service attack on websites, according to a researcher. The discovery was made by Benjamin Flesch, a security researcher in Germany, who detailed the vulnerability and how it could be exploited on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft fixes backdoored Windows Server 2022 bug breaking device boot
Microsoft has fixed a bug that was causing some backdoored Windows Server 2022 systems with two or more NUMA nodes to fail to start up.
