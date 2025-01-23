Free and Open Source Software
-
Btrbk - backup tool for btrfs subvolumes - LinuxLinks
The source and target locations are specified in a config file, which allows to easily configure simple scenarios like “laptop with locally attached backup disks”, as well as more complex ones, e.g. “server receiving backups from several hosts via ssh, with different retention policies”.
Btrbk is designed to run as a cron job for triggering periodic snapshots and backups, as well as from the command line (e.g. for instantly creating additional snapshots).
This is free and open source software.
Commet - chat client powered by Matrix - LinuxLinks
Commet is a client for Matrix focused on providing a feature rich experience while maintaining a simple interface.
The goal is to build a secure, privacy respecting app without compromising on the features you have come to expect from a modern chat client.
This is free and open source software.
Timet - time tracking gem with time reports - LinuxLinks
Timet is a command-line tool designed to track your activities by recording the time spent on each task.
This tool allows you to monitor your work hours and productivity directly from your terminal, eliminating the need for a graphical interface. Essentially, it’s a way to log your time spent on different projects or tasks using simple text commands.
This is free and open source software.
calc - CLI calculator app and library - LinuxLinks
calc is yet another CLI calculator.
In shell mode, calc keeps the results of all expressions in memory until it is quit.
This is free and open source software.