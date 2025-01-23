The source and target locations are specified in a config file, which allows to easily configure simple scenarios like “laptop with locally attached backup disks”, as well as more complex ones, e.g. “server receiving backups from several hosts via ssh, with different retention policies”.

Btrbk is designed to run as a cron job for triggering periodic snapshots and backups, as well as from the command line (e.g. for instantly creating additional snapshots).

This is free and open source software.