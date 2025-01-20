Our Gemini Capsule is Already Used a Lot
MANY people are not aware of it, but our Gemini Edition, which goes a couple of years back, has all the same pages albeit in GemText format rather than HTML. What's more, it's one of the biggest capsules out there. As of today:
Traffic yesterday (number of requests):
grep 01-19 /home/gemini//logs/agate.tuxmachines.log.1 | wc -l 41992
grep 01-19 /home/gemini//logs/agate.techrights.log.1 | wc -l 158098
A quick way to get started is to download client software and visit
gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ (our address). █