Last month I did a fairly complex piece of systems programming that worked surprisingly well. But it had one big bug that took me a day to track down.

One reason I find the bug interesting is that it exemplifies the sort of challenges that come up in systems programming. The essence of systems programming is that your program is dealing with the state of a complex world, with many independent agents it can't control, all changing things around. Often one can write a program that puts down a wrench and then picks it up again without looking. In systems programming, the program may have to be prepared for the possibility that someone else has come along and moved the wrench.

The other reason the bug is interesting is that although it was a big bug, fixing it required only a tiny change. I often struggle to communicate to nonprogrammers just how finicky and fussy programming is. Nonprogrammers, even people who have taken a programming class or two, are used to being harassed by crappy UIs (or by the compiler) about missing punctuation marks and trivially malformed inputs, and they think they understand how fussy programming is. But they usually do not. The issue is much deeper, and I think this is a great example that will help communicate the point.