posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025



Quoting: Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate - FOSS Force —

Although we’re still months away from the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, which is expected to ship sometime around the middle of the year, there’s already a beta version RHEL 10, which was released in December. There’s also a beta version of AlmaLinux 10 — the distribution that’s almost but not quite a clone of RHEL — which was also released back in December.

On Tuesday we learned in a blog from Yuriy Kohut, an ELevate project engineer at CloudLinux — the company behind AlmaLinux — that ELevate now offers an easy upgrade path to 10 beta, which could be useful for organizations who want to prepare for an upcoming migration now, so that when D-Day arrives all potential issues will be known.

If you don’t know, ELevate is a useful tool for easy in-place migration from one version of a RHEL clone to another that CloudLinux developed at about the same time as it was releasing the first version of AlmaLinux. It’s based on Leapp, software developed by Red Hat for migrating its users to new RHEL releases.