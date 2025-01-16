Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ The people should own the town square (Mastodon Blog)
The Mastodon project has announced that founder Eugen Rochko will be transferring "
key Mastodon ecosystem and platform components (including name and copyrights, among other assets)" to a new non-profit organization: [...]
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
LWN ☛ A look at the Sequoia command-line interface
The Sequoia OpenPGP library has been in development for some time. LWN covered the library in 2020. Now the project's command-line interface has been released. The sq tool offers a promising alternative to the venerable GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) tool — albeit one with a different interface, set of terminology, and approach to the web of trust. Several distributions are making increasing use of the tool behind the scenes.
The Sequoia documentation opens with a warning that the tool uses different terminology than existing OpenPGP implementations. This warning is deserved: what other tools call "public keys", Sequoia calls "certificates". It refers to private keys as merely "keys". The documentation justifies the difference by observing that what OpenPGP and related implementations call a "public key" really bundles a lot of unrelated data: user IDs, metadata, preferences, certifications, signatures, and subkeys, as well as the actual key material itself. Sequoia calls OpenPGP public keys "certificates" in order to emphasize that they are really more than just keys.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
LWN ☛ Preventing data races with Pony
The Pony programming language is dedicated to exploring how to make high-performance actor-based systems. Started in 2014, the language's most notable feature is probably reference capabilities, a system of pointer annotations that gives the developer fine manual control over how data is shared between actors, while simultaneously ensuring that Pony programs don't have data races. The language is not likely to overtake other more popular programming languages, but its ideas could be useful for other languages or frameworks struggling with concurrent data access.
-
Rlang ☛ Bayesian Meta-Analysis with brms
In our previous post, Examining Meta Analysis, we contrasted a frequentist version of a meta analysis conducted with R’s meta package with a Bayesian meta analysis done mostly in stan using the rstan package as a front end.
-
LWN ☛ Emacs in Scheme
During EmacsConf 2024, which was held online in early December 2024, Ramin Honary gave a talk about Project Gypsum, which is his effort to rewrite Emacs in Scheme. Unlike most other Emacs clones, which simply replicate the key bindings, Gypsum is also implementing Emacs Lisp (or Elisp). Honary is initially targeting Guile, which is an implementation of Scheme, but wants to make the code portable to any implementation of R7RS Scheme.
He started by introducing himself as an ""Emacs enthusiast since 2017"" who currently works mostly with Python and JavaScript. His ""true love"" is functional programming, Haskell in particular. He started learning Scheme two years ago and has been working on Gypsum for the last year. Honary said that the name of the project is tentative, ""naming things is hard"", and he is open to suggestions.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
LWN ☛ The Homa network protocol
The origins of the TCP and UDP network protocols can be traced back a full 50 years. Even though networks and their use have changed radically since those protocols were designed, they can still be found behind most networking applications. Unsurprisingly, these protocols are not optimal for all situations, so there is ongoing interest in the development of alternatives. One such is the Homa transport protocol, developed by John Ousterhout (of Tcl/Tk and Raft fame, among other accomplishments), which is aimed at data-center applications. Ousterhout is currently trying to get a minimal Homa implementation into the kernel.
Most networking applications are still based on TCP, which was designed for efficient and reliable transport of streams of data across a distributed Internet. Data-center applications, instead, are often dominated by large number of small messages between many locally connected hosts. The requirements of TCP, including the establishment of connections and ordering of data, add a lot of overhead to that kind of application. The design of Homa is intended to remove that overhead while taking advantage of what current data-center networking hardware can do, with a focus on minimizing the latency between a request and its response.
-