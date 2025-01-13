Programming Leftovers
Elias Mårtenson ☛ Advent of Code 2024 day 1, part 2
This is a short update to my previous post where I will solve the second part. At the end, I will also include one-line solutions to the two problems, which really doesn't involve more than removal of unnecessary variable assignments.
Revisiting part 1, here's the full solution that was written in that post (with a few less variable reassignments): [...]
Dan ☛ Why I Chose Common Lisp
After ~7 years, I was done with Clojure. I was writing a some CLI apps, and I hated how long they took to start up. The community at large seemed not to care about this problem, except for the babashka folks. However, I spent long, hard hours banging my head against native-image and it just wasn't working out. It was incredibly painful, and at the end of it, I still didn't have standalone, fast-starting native executables. I decided that that was a requirement for my main driving hobby language, and that Clojure didn't have it. It was then that I decided to move on from Clojure.
Tyler Russell ☛ My Thoughts on Kotlin: Perspectives after 4 years – tylerrussell.dev
Having used Kotlin for over 4 years of my career now, I felt like I needed a better explanation. So for the last 3 months, every time I’ve had an “aha moment” that related to Kotlin, I’ve written it down. Both good and bad.
After doing this for a while, I’ve come to the conclusion of what I suspected all along: there isn’t really a singular, special, or unique thing that I like about Kotlin. My enjoyment stems from an aggregation of lots of small, and not even necessarily unique, things. But when they are all put together, it just feels enjoyable.
Brian Callahan ☛ Let's port the GNAT Ada compiler to macOS/aarch64
Getting a compiler written in its own langauge bootstrapped for a new platform
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.14 on CRAN: Regular Semi-Annual Update
The Rcpp Core Team is once again thrilled, pleased, and chuffed (am I doing this right for LinkedIn?) to announce a new release (now at 1.0.14) of the Rcpp package. It arrived on CRAN earlier today, and has since been uploaded to Debian. backdoored Windows and macOS builds tomorrow too. The release was only uploaded yesterday, and as always get flagged because of the grandfathered
.Call(symbol)as well as for the url to the Rcpp book (which has remained unchanged for years) ‘failing’. My email reply was promptly dealt with under European morning hours and by the time I got up the submission was in state ‘waiting’ over a single reverse-dependency failure which … is also spurious, appears on some systems and not others, and also not new. Imagine that: nearly 3000 reverse dependencies and only one (spurious) change to worse. Solid testing seems to help. My thanks as always to the CRAN for responding promptly.
Python
Jeff Triplett ☛ django-templated-email-md notes aka if you want to format emails with Markdown, use it - Jeff Triplett's Micro.blog
Forward Email’s products and services are fully open-source if you care about such things.
Bastian Venthur: Investigating the popularity of Python build backends over time (II)
Last year, I analyzed the popularity of build backends used in
pyproject.tomlfiles over time. This post is the update for 2024.
