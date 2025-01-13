Games: Steam Deck, Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.
Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.
I’ve tested this tutorial on the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments using Wayland since they’re the most popular amongst Linux users, but it should work on other desktops if they use either Plasma’s KWin or GNOME’s Mutter window and composite managers.
Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.On top of that, Sigil 2.4 adds support for building the application from sources with and using virtual Python environments on Linux and Windows systems, makes debugging with VS IDE easier, updates the documentation for building from sources on Linux systems, streamlines the Sigil logos and installer for Windows systems, and updates to Qt 6.7.3.Several bugs were addressed in this release to improve the readability of Load Warnings, improve whitespace handling in the TagLister codebase, improve QTimeZone usage to prevent build warnings where possible, and improve building with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro.Last but not least, Sigil 2.4 removes XHTML meta charset information after converting to UTF-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors and forces the KeyboardShortcuts assign from Preferences while removing buttons into the tab focus chain.Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this version, from where you can download the Sigil 2.4 binaries for macOS and Windows systems, as well as the source tarball if you fancy compiling on your GNU/Linux distribution.Most Linux users can install Sigil from their distro’s stable software repositories or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.
Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.
The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.
This motherboard features the Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 5 125U processors, formerly known as Meteor Lake-U, with a TDP of 15W. These processors incorporate Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling efficient multimedia processing alongside general computing tasks.
Olimex has announced that the highly anticipated PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware boards are now available for pre-order, with shipments starting on January 17, 2025. These boards expand on the Raspberry Pi PICO2, offering increased GPIO availability and improved memory configurations for enhanced development flexibility.
As 2025 begins, Pine64 has provided a community update for January. This month’s updates include progress on the PineVox, ongoing developments for the PineNote, and the release of InfiniTime 1.15.