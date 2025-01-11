Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
APNIC ☛ First penguin advantage in cryptography?
Deprecating SHA-256, RSA, ECDSA, and ECDH key usage ahead of quantum computing?
Pen Test Partners ☛ The unexpected effects of GPS spoofing on aviation safety
GPS is one service in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Others include Russia’s GLONASS and the EU’s Galileo constellations.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Zero-Day Vulnerability in Ivanti VPN
It’s being actively exploited.
Silicon Angle ☛ Ivanti discloses critical VPN vulnerability being actively targeted by hackers
Hackers are actively targeting deployments of some Ivanti Inc. software products using a newly discovered security vulnerability. The company disclosed the exploit, which is tracked as CVE-2025-0282, on Wednesday. Ivanti is a major provider of infrastructure management and cybersecurity software with more than 40,000 customers.
Scoop News Group ☛ New zero-day exploit targets Ivanti VPN product
After Ivanti detected the activity, Mandiant says it found malware in impacted devices associated with a Chinese-linked threat group.
Securepairs ☛ CES: TP-Link Earns The Worst In Show For Cyber
Secure Repairs had the honor (?) of awarding the CES Worst In Show for cybersecurity at this year's ceremony. The winner: Chinese SOHO router giant TP-Link.
Citizen Lab ☛ Sweet QuaDreams or Nightmare before Christmas? Bill Marczak on Dissecting an iOS 0-Day
In a talk at the Objective by the Sea – security conference in Hawaii, Bill Marczak, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, and Microsoft’s Christine Fossaceca provided an in-depth analysis of the discovery of QuaDreams’ spyware technology.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
A hole to China
China-backed hackers access Treasury Department computers.
Scoop News Group ☛ What is ‘security theater’ and how can we move beyond it?
Another common fallacy is to believe that just because an organization made an investment into a cybersecurity solution, it can consider itself secure. But is it actually used by their employees? This is particularly common in engineering, when an access management solution procured by IT/security is simply ignored by engineers due to real or perceived inconvenience and a belief that such measures will inhibit productivity. For example, only 23% of IT professionals said they have visibility into their team’s tool usage. Advertisement
Alert fatigue and shadow access are just two examples of “security theater.” The broader problem is that most organizations are being swept up in security theatrics instead of adopting meaningful security measures.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Cell C was hit by ransomware gang
A ransomware group called RansomHouse appears to have been responsible for an attack on Cell C that compromised the data of some of its clients, TechCentral has established.
Cyble Inc ☛ HexaLocker V2 Reveals New Stealth Features And Tactics
HexaLocker first emerged in mid-2024, quickly capturing the attention of security experts due to its aggressive tactics and effective encryption methods. Initially, it operated using the popular encryption standard TOXID for communication and a straightforward file-encrypting approach. However, by the end of 2024, a new version, HexaLocker V2, began to surface. This updated version incorporates a host of advanced features designed to enhance the ransomware’s effectiveness and persistence.
