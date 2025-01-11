Debian 12.9 “Bookworm” Arrives with 72 Bug Fixes and 38 Security Updates
Coming a little over two months after Debian 12.8 and powered the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.9 is the eighth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, eighth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption so it doesn’t count.
As with previous updates, Debian 12.9 is here to provide updated installation media to those who want to deploy the latest Debian Bookworm operating system on new hardware and they had issues with previous Debian 12 versions or don’t want to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.