today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Search Which Files include Given Text/String in GNU/Linux (Examples)
This tutorial shows how to search and print which files contain your specified text or string in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux in command line, with examples. Search file or file content is an important skill for GNU/Linux administrator.
Net2 ☛ Microsoft Edge Installation on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: This is proprietary spyware that steals all of the passwords of users, do not be fooled]
Microsoft Edge is now available for Ubuntu. In this guide, I’ll walk you through the steps to install it on Ubuntu 24.04 and similar Ubuntu distributions. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how simple installing Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu 24.04 and its derivatives is.
Nobuto Murata: How to prevent TrackPoint or touchpad events from waking up ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 AMD from suspend
TL;DR
Try the following lines in your custom udev rules, e.g.
/etc/udev/rules.d/99-local-disable-wakeup-events.rules
Nolen Royalty ☛ Bad Apple but it's 6,500 regexes that I search for in vim
Bad Apple is a visually compelling music video that folks enjoy embedding in surprising places. It’s a meme in the same way that running DOOM on a smartfridge is a meme.
I’ve wanted to run Bad Apple somewhere since I saw this video purporting to run it on One Million Checkboxes.
Cassidy Williams ☛ A couple CSS tricks for HTML Dialog elements
I recently was messing around with the HTML <dialog> element. It’s really handy for native dialogs without a ton of JavaScript.
If you want to see a decent quick example of them in action, you can check out my game Jumblie and click the Settings gear button at the top.
Anyway! There’s a couple tricks that you might find handy when you’re implementing your own <dialog>s on your websites!
Nico Cartron ☛ Reading Markdown files on the FreeBSD CLI with Glow
I use Markdown more and more; combined with Nextcloud for files synchronisation, it is a perfect match for me, allowing to take notes on the go, organise files, projects, etc.
Quite often I would SSH into my home laptop to quickly edit a Markdown file, but sometimes I want to make sure the rendering is OK, especially when dealing with tables, which are easy to break.
I needed a Markdown viewer/renderer for the CLI, and something light.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LXQt Desktop on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LXQt on Debian 12. LXQt, the lightweight Qt desktop environment, offers a sleek and efficient computing experience for Debian 12 users. /p>
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vtiger CRM on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vtiger CRM on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Vtiger CRM is a powerful open-source customer relationship management system that helps businesses streamline their sales, marketing, and support processes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Matomo on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Matomo, formerly known as Piwik, is a powerful open-source web analytics platform that provides valuable insights into your website’s traffic and user behavior. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing Matomo on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring you have a robust analytics solution up and running on your server.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeaDBeeF on Debian 12
DeaDBeeF is a powerful and versatile audio player that has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users for its extensive feature set and customizable interface. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing DeaDBeeF on Debian 12, also known as Debian Bookworm.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on CentOS Stream 10
PlayOnLinux is a powerful tool that enables GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications and games on their systems. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of installing PlayOnLinux on CentOS Stream 10, providing detailed instructions, troubleshooting tips, and additional resources to ensure a smooth installation experience.
TecMint ☛ ntopng – Web-Based Network Traffic and Security Monitoring Tool
In this post, we’ll walk through how to install and use ntopng to monitor your network in a simple and beginner-friendly way.